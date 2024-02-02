Yum! Billings Business Has Elk Breakfast Sandwich

I heard from a show host about the elk breakfast sandwich at Proof Donuts & Coffee, and my mouth watered like Pavlov's dog.

So I bought this morning delicacy, and it is worth every penny.

The Elk Sammie

This is not some uniform egg McWhatever. This Sammie is a patty of elk sausage on top of a scrambled egg with cheddar cheese, fresh spinach, and a BBQ jam with cherry tomatoes. All held together in a large English muffin.

I have to talk about the elk meat. It has just the right amount of spice to warm the palate. It doesn't burn, it warms. It is a lean meat that is likely healthier that the fatty, greasy pork sausage.

The BBQ jam provides a nice touch of sweet to compliment all the savory.

The Elk Sammie is a warm hug for the taste buds. It is a high-protein breakfast treat for the hard working woman or man. Like the beauty commercial had said, "Because I'm worth it."

How do I get an Elk Sammie?

This indulgence is available only at the Proof Donuts location on the Billings west end, 805 24th Street West, Suite 2. Hours there are 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Elk Sammie is ten dollars. Proof Donuts has another location downtown at 2715 1st Avenue North, Unit A, for your donut and coffee fix. Hours at the downtown location are 7:00 to noon Tuesday through Saturday. Website is Home | Proof Donuts & Coffee (proofdonutscoffee.com)

I think Proof Donuts could wheel a cart with these Sammies through a workplace and employees would throw ten-dollar bills at the deliverer. It is that good.

